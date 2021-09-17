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Prophecy, Everything will change, Israel belongs to Me, Light and darkness
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146 views • September 17, 2021
Prophetic Word, given on July 28th 2021 at 11:50am
Everything will change, everything will be different.
Israel belongs to Me, the Father in Heaven – and this will never change.
Light and darkness will come.
Be Holy because I am Holy.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-07-28-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
Everything will change, everything will be different.
Israel belongs to Me, the Father in Heaven – and this will never change.
Light and darkness will come.
Be Holy because I am Holy.
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-07-28-download/
If you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
If the paypal window shows up in German language, guess you will figure out how to give if you are led by the Holy Spirit.
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