The future of America is homesteading

LifeSiteNews
October 12, 2022
The back-to-the-land movement found fertile ground this past weekend at the national Homesteaders of America 2022 conference held in Warren County, VA, on October 7-8, 2022. LifeSiteNews was on the scene to capture the mood of the conference and sentiments of attendees. Tune in to hear how participants describe their reasons for homesteading, the need for building personal resilience, and how homesteading can renew communities.
