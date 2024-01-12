Create New Account
US & UK - FULL ON ATTACK ON YEMEN!! BIDEN: "STRIKES ON YEMEN SHOW U.S. & ALLIES WILL NOT TOLERATE HOUTHI ATTACKS ON SHIPPING"!!
Grafted In The Vine
Read Joe Biden's Full Statement on Strikes Against Houthi Targets in Yemen

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/read-joe-biden-s-full-statement-on-strikes-against-houthi-targets-in-yemen/ar-AA1mQ3db


Biden says strikes in Yemen show U.S., allies ‘will not tolerate’ Houthi attacks on shipping

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/biden-says-strikes-in-yemen-show-u-s-allies-will-not-tolerate-houthi-attacks-on-shipping


Biden says US, UK conducted strikes in Yemen against Houthi targets

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/biden-says-us-uk-conducted-003301492.html


UPDATE 10:47 PM EST -- YEMEN UNDER ATTACK- (Illegitimate) President Biden Statement

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/


US intelligence officials warn Hezbollah may target mainland US amid war in Israel: report

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/us-intelligence-officials-warn-hezbollah-may-target-mainland-us-amid-war-in-israel-report/ar-AA1mO66V


We Are In The End Times Forums on our web site:

https://www.graftedinthevine222blognewsinfo.net/post/part-2-the-antichrist-show-is-comin-to-vegas-huge-confirmations-the-sphere-vegas

https://warnews247.gr/o-idf-anavathmizei-ton-polemo-se-polymetopiko-proetoimazetai-gia-epitheseis-apo-iran-kai-irak-i-gaza-tha-parameinei-to-kyrio-metopo/




