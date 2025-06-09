MARK OFF ANOTHER EXCEPTIONAL STUDENT ATHLETE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
These young people had a lot going for them. But they didn't suspect they're being targeted by psychotic assholes of the highest order.
Sources
https://m.facebook.com/ellenbcassidy/
https://www.facebook.com/violet.cassidy.9/
https://www.irishtimes.com/ireland/2025/06/05/athlete-who-died-shortly-after-finishing-cork-marathon-led-with-open-arms-says-father/
Talent program
https://youtu.be/M9HtW7z18O4?si=_bb4WMUICcBThU2t
Music: The Cranberries - Daffodil Lament
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report