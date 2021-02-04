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Out of The Shadows (2020) Hollywood Mind Control & Propaganda Machine
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1143 views • February 04, 2021
Out of The Shadows (2020)
Consider Donating to filmmaker at: https://www.outofshadows.org
The Out Of Shadows documentary lifts the mask on how the mainstream media & Hollywood manipulate & control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content. Our goal is to wake up the general public by shedding light on how we all have been lied to & brainwashed by a hidden enemy with a sinister agenda.
After suffering an on-set pelvic injury, then-Hollywood stuntman Mike Smith claims to have gone through a "spiritual awakening", which led him to believe that the entertainment industry was operated by "Luciferians".
Out of Shadows was officially released to YouTube in April 2020. Despite its high view count, Out of Shadows was never featured on Youtube's "trending" section because the company operated a policy of demoting Pizzagate-related videos and removing them from recommendations.
The video gained over a million views within 24 hours of its release, and amassed 10 million views after 2 weeks.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Consider Donating to filmmaker at: https://www.outofshadows.org
The Out Of Shadows documentary lifts the mask on how the mainstream media & Hollywood manipulate & control the masses by spreading propaganda throughout their content. Our goal is to wake up the general public by shedding light on how we all have been lied to & brainwashed by a hidden enemy with a sinister agenda.
After suffering an on-set pelvic injury, then-Hollywood stuntman Mike Smith claims to have gone through a "spiritual awakening", which led him to believe that the entertainment industry was operated by "Luciferians".
Out of Shadows was officially released to YouTube in April 2020. Despite its high view count, Out of Shadows was never featured on Youtube's "trending" section because the company operated a policy of demoting Pizzagate-related videos and removing them from recommendations.
The video gained over a million views within 24 hours of its release, and amassed 10 million views after 2 weeks.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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