Unraveled Realities: Standoffs, History, & Tensions w/ Joe Oltmann & Larry Johnson | Aug 6, 2025
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
141 followers
22 views • 2 days ago

The August 6, 2025, episode of Untamed hosted by Joe Oltmann, delivers a raw, unfiltered dive into America’s political and social fault lines, featuring the Texas Democrats’ quorum-breaking flight to block a Trump-backed redistricting map, the controversial reinstallation of the Albert Pike Confederate statue in D.C., and trending stories like the Fort Stewart shooting and Trump’s 25% tariff on India. With former CIA officer Larry C. Johnson, he explores his critiques of U.S. intelligence systems and geopolitical risks, drawing on his Sonar21.com analyses and non-mainstream media presence.


https://x.com/joeoltmannx


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


https://untamednation.com/


Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
