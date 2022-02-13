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Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg: False Pandemics | Narrative #80 - Robert Cibis
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31 views • February 13, 2022
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Robert Cibis interviews Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg on his extensive experience with the medical industry complex, corruption and a history of false pandemics.
By: Robert Cibis - Narrative Series (Oval Media)
False Pandemies
You can get the books in different languages here:
DE: https://www.oval.media/product/falsche-pandemien/
EN: https://www.oval.media/en/product/fake-pandemics/
FR: https://www.oval.media/fr/product/fausses-pandemies/
IT: https://www.oval.media/it/product/false-pandemie/
-------------------
Please donate! We need your support to continue:
https://www.oval.media/donations/donation-form/
Website: https://fnqldcc.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
Robert Cibis interviews Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg on his extensive experience with the medical industry complex, corruption and a history of false pandemics.
By: Robert Cibis - Narrative Series (Oval Media)
False Pandemies
You can get the books in different languages here:
DE: https://www.oval.media/product/falsche-pandemien/
EN: https://www.oval.media/en/product/fake-pandemics/
FR: https://www.oval.media/fr/product/fausses-pandemies/
IT: https://www.oval.media/it/product/false-pandemie/
-------------------
Please donate! We need your support to continue:
https://www.oval.media/donations/donation-form/
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