NWO: Dr. Nass on the US government submitting to the WHO and other international bodies

Credits to Understanding the lies
In her brilliant video presentation at her IPAK-EDU Science Webinar, Dr. Meryl Nass exposes the centralization of power by a few leftist, elitist organization including the WHO, the G20 nations and the US to control the world (on behalf of the Vatican) on health related emergencies.
At 45:20, Dr. Nass shows how the US government’s 2023 National Defence Authorization Act, that was passed in December 2022, will support the World Health Organization for “International Pandemic Preparedness” matters. It’s essentially the US submitting themselves to a world government.
