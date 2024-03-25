NWO: Dr. Nass on the US government submitting to the WHO and other international bodies

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Understanding the lies



In her brilliant video presentation at her IPAK-EDU Science Webinar, Dr. Meryl Nass exposes the centralization of power by a few leftist, elitist organization including the WHO, the G20 nations and the US to control the world (on behalf of the Vatican) on health related emergencies.



At 45:20, Dr. Nass shows how the US government’s 2023 National Defence Authorization Act, that was passed in December 2022, will support the World Health Organization for “International Pandemic Preparedness” matters. It’s essentially the US submitting themselves to a world government.



Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected]