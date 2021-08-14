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Media Bear: Vaxxination Street [14.08.2021]
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52 views • August 14, 2021
Youtube requires that we indicate that some OPINIONS in this satirical music video contradict the "consensus medical OPINION" about covid19.
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@mediabear:5
Check us out at https://www.mediabearstore.com to order the cd, DVD, a poster, all kinds of cool stuff that helps us make cool stuff.
shirts & stickers :) www.redbubble.com/people/mediabear/shop
Email at [email protected]
BTC=1C4ty38Ac4hd1tGoYGH5SZVWhi56JHM9kG
HEX=0x99BAa513C8ad19E8D5Da9c20B198FEf2F8AF5c81
cashapp = $mediabear
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/media...
please consider joining us on: - https://www.subscribestar.com/mediabear
https://www.patreon.com/mediabear
Hope you enjoy this and share it with those you think will enjoy it too.
Also check us out on Spotify, iTunes, etc.
https://gab.com/DrClown
https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/ref...
Join this channel :)
https://www.youtube.com/c/MediaBear/videos
3,591 views Premiered 12 hours ago
Media Bear
39.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/kKjGjzVlx58
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg0nGUTWGkpwSdeWlsv4jsw
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@mediabear:5
Check us out at https://www.mediabearstore.com to order the cd, DVD, a poster, all kinds of cool stuff that helps us make cool stuff.
shirts & stickers :) www.redbubble.com/people/mediabear/shop
Email at [email protected]
BTC=1C4ty38Ac4hd1tGoYGH5SZVWhi56JHM9kG
HEX=0x99BAa513C8ad19E8D5Da9c20B198FEf2F8AF5c81
cashapp = $mediabear
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/media...
please consider joining us on: - https://www.subscribestar.com/mediabear
https://www.patreon.com/mediabear
Hope you enjoy this and share it with those you think will enjoy it too.
Also check us out on Spotify, iTunes, etc.
https://gab.com/DrClown
https://www.bitchute.com/accounts/ref...
Join this channel :)
https://www.youtube.com/c/MediaBear/videos
3,591 views Premiered 12 hours ago
Media Bear
39.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/kKjGjzVlx58
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg0nGUTWGkpwSdeWlsv4jsw
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