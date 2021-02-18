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Matthew 5:33-37 "Well Shut My Mouth"
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12 views • February 18, 2021
As we continue our study here in Matthew chapter 5, we continue to see Jesus breaking down the law by pointing to the attitude of the heart. Under the New Covenant, Jesus gives us new instructions. Only He can do this because He fulfilled the written law, and now He has written the new covenant in our hearts.
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