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Dr Shiva on The Deep State Is Trying To Hide Truts About Covid
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73 views • November 20, 2020
Dr. Shiva Ayadurai, the inventor of email and candidate for the senate in Massachusetts, talks about the Sustainable Development Goals, signed off by the United Nations, called SDG-3 in 2015.
Based on the ignorance of Medical Doctors on the immune system and nutrition, the UN planned to use the corona virus as a hidden enemy to scare the hell out of people in order to mandate vaccinations for the “common good.”
One could imagine oneself why the pandemic started in Wuhan, at a time when there were heavy protests against the pollution.
Shiva explains how politicians tend to support the big companies by regulations that don’t serve anyone but these companies and that way also supporting mandating vaccines.
How the “cashless society” is being used to for top down ruling, monitoring and even controlling expenditure.And where 5G comes in.
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/user/drvashiva/videos
https://vashiva.com/
Based on the ignorance of Medical Doctors on the immune system and nutrition, the UN planned to use the corona virus as a hidden enemy to scare the hell out of people in order to mandate vaccinations for the “common good.”
One could imagine oneself why the pandemic started in Wuhan, at a time when there were heavy protests against the pollution.
Shiva explains how politicians tend to support the big companies by regulations that don’t serve anyone but these companies and that way also supporting mandating vaccines.
How the “cashless society” is being used to for top down ruling, monitoring and even controlling expenditure.And where 5G comes in.
Source:
https://www.youtube.com/user/drvashiva/videos
https://vashiva.com/
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