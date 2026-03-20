CERN & EPSTEIN - ELITE SCIENCE NETWORK - Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger

Tonight on the Shaun Attwood Channel, we welcome Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, an international scientist and researcher, to discuss CERN and questions surrounding its connections to elite global networks and the Jeffrey Epstein case.





CERN — home of the Large Hadron Collider — is one of the most powerful scientific institutions in the world. In this interview, we explore the influence of major research institutions, transparency in global science, and the wider circles of power that have surrounded the Epstein investigation.





Join Shaun Attwood for a thought-provoking conversation exploring science, power, and the unanswered questions people continue to ask.





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🎙 Guest — Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger





🌐 Website

https://www.astridstuckelberger.com





📱 Social Media





Telegram

https://t.me/Dr_Astrid_Stuckelberger





X / Twitter

https://x.com/Stuckelberger





TikTok

/ drastridstuckelberger





Instagram

/ astrid_stuckelberger





VK

https://vk.com/AstridStuckelberger





Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@AstridStucke...





LinkedIn

/ drastridstuckelberger





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🎙 Host — Shaun Attwood





📺 YouTube

/ @shaunattwood





🔗 All Shaun’s Links

https://linktr.ee/shaunattwood





🌐 Website

https://shaunattwood.com





📚 Shaun’s Books (Amazon Author Page)

https://www.amazon.com/author/shaunat...





📱 Social Media

X / Twitter — / shaunattwood

Instagram — / shaunattwood

Facebook — / shaunattwood

TikTok — / shaunattwood





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#livestream #youtube #CERN #usanews #youtubenews





Source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K14D2jjT3EQ