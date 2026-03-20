CERN & EPSTEIN - ELITE SCIENCE NETWORK - Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger

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Tonight on the Shaun Attwood Channel, we welcome Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger, an international scientist and researcher, to discuss CERN and questions surrounding its connections to elite global networks and the Jeffrey Epstein case.
CERN — home of the Large Hadron Collider — is one of the most powerful scientific institutions in the world. In this interview, we explore the influence of major research institutions, transparency in global science, and the wider circles of power that have surrounded the Epstein investigation.
Join Shaun Attwood for a thought-provoking conversation exploring science, power, and the unanswered questions people continue to ask.
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🎙 Guest — Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger
🌐 Website
https://www.astridstuckelberger.com
📱 Social Media
Telegram
https://t.me/Dr_Astrid_Stuckelberger
X / Twitter
TikTok
/ drastridstuckelberger
/ astrid_stuckelberger
VK
https://vk.com/AstridStuckelberger
Truth Social
https://truthsocial.com/@AstridStucke...
/ drastridstuckelberger
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🎙 Host — Shaun Attwood
📺 YouTube
/ @shaunattwood
🔗 All Shaun’s Links
https://linktr.ee/shaunattwood
🌐 Website
📚 Shaun’s Books (Amazon Author Page)
https://www.amazon.com/author/shaunat...
📱 Social Media
X / Twitter — / shaunattwood
Instagram — / shaunattwood
Facebook — / shaunattwood
TikTok — / shaunattwood
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#livestream #youtube #CERN #usanews #youtubenews
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