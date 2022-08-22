The Book of Genesis, Chapters 13-18, KJV

Link to Spepherd's Heart article about extreme cold weather and DARPA-

https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/explosive-darpa-snowflakes-coming-your-way

Link to one of my old videos about surviving cold temperatures without the grid-

https://www.brighteon.com/1dd70a22-f2a4-4f59-8a16-64daa2db509a

Genesis chapters 13 through 18. God promises Abram about his seed, gives Abram the sacrament of circumcision, which is emblematic of the circumcision of the heart, and renames Abram "Abraham", or "father of many nations" and renames Sarai "Sarah" or "princess".

Repentance is a key, critical and fundamental principle in the reconciliation of humanity before our Father. Individually we repent of our own sin and sinfulness, and we can also repent as a congregation or even a nation. The time is now to REPENT! Thank you for watching and God bless you!











