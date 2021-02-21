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CDC Loves Zombies
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120 views • February 21, 2021
In Addition to its fetish with masks, vaccines, and social distancing; it appears the CDC has the same [fetish] with Zombies. It arrives to the point that there is a complete article [along with pop ups] about zombies.
This is where our hard earned tax dollars end up.I filmed the website before the CDC takes it down.
This is where our hard earned tax dollars end up.I filmed the website before the CDC takes it down.
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