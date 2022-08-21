Father Speaks to Pharmacist After His Son Was Given the Jab and Has Developed Myocarditis.



https://rumble.com/v1gs6p1-father-speaks-to-pharmacist-after-his-son-was-given-the-jab-and-has-develop.html





Forwarded from John Olooney





Original Source:-

https://t.me/marksteele5g/8464





Pharmacist, Jabs Child, Result Myocarditis





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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

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Father of Jabbed Child, Developes Myocarditis, Speaks to Pharmacist