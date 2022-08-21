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Father Speaks to Pharmacist After His Son Was Given the Jab
and Has Developed Myocarditis.
https://rumble.com/v1gs6p1-father-speaks-to-pharmacist-after-his-son-was-given-the-jab-and-has-develop.html
Forwarded from John Olooney
Original Source:-
https://t.me/marksteele5g/8464
Pharmacist, Jabs Child, Result Myocarditis
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Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
Father of Jabbed Child, Developes Myocarditis, Speaks to Pharmacist