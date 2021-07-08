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2 Billion People Will Die Around the World in the next 24 months
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499 views • July 08, 2021
The Covid Jab was created for one purpose and one purpose only, to kill billions of people around the world. This is not a vaccine and very minimal research would have told billions that it was not safe, yet they are still lining up by the thousands daily, and not just for themselves, but they are offering up their children as sacrificial lambs to the slaughter.
https://666antichristwarning.com/
https://666antichristwarning.com/
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