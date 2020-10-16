Do You Have Problems With Carpal Tunnel?

I went to the doctor because I was having problems dropping everything. It turns out that I have carpal tunnel syndrome. Imagine that after 4 college degrees, 11 years of working as a manager, 4 years of EMS, 3 working in the ER as a tech, and 16 years of floor nursing, and now all the typing as a nursing educator. LOL With all the reports, charts, and papers I have written, it is no wonder I have it!



I want to tell you about a wonderful supplement my doctor told me about. She knows I despise anything from Big Pharma. They are out to make customers, not cures. She told me she has to take 3 a day all the time her carpel tunnel is so bad. It is a Godsend for a nurse friend with a bad Achilles' heel, too. Another friend with plantar fasciitis also got relief from it. So if you need some pain relief from pinched nerves from these kind of issues. This may work for you. Please check with your doctor before starting any supplement. This videio is for educational purposes only and is not meant to diagnose, treat, or cure and problem. Appropriate testing and examination has to be done to know the true nature of your problem.



Please "like" and "subscribe" if you find the information helpful to you. I will be starting to post on Patreon as RN4aHealthierU a few days before anywhere else starting very soon.