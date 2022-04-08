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Estos 4 elementos son aluminio, glifosato, fluor y wi-fi.
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126 views • April 08, 2022
El Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt te explica los 4 elementos artificiales actuales que afectan a la glándula conocida como "El Asiento del Alma", la pineal, y como se calcifica, impidiendo su fundamental función en el cuerpo humano.
Si lo deseas puedes apoyarme a través de una donación:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ElAdeptoIniciado
Si lo deseas puedes apoyarme a través de una donación:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/ElAdeptoIniciado
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