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Why the Globalists are Lying Through Their Teeth on the Sovereign Debt Crisis
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389 views • February 07, 2022
Br. Alexis Bugnolo.
In this video, Br. Bugnolo explains why the Narrative, promoted by the Globalists, of the coming sovereign debt crisis, does not require a new economy or a shift to digital currencies or social credit.
Mirrored from https://www.fromrome.info/2022/02/07/why-the-globalists-are-lying-through-their-teeth-on-the-sovereign-debt-crisis/
In this video, Br. Bugnolo explains why the Narrative, promoted by the Globalists, of the coming sovereign debt crisis, does not require a new economy or a shift to digital currencies or social credit.
Mirrored from https://www.fromrome.info/2022/02/07/why-the-globalists-are-lying-through-their-teeth-on-the-sovereign-debt-crisis/
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