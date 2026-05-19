McAfee Throwback: ‘You’re programmed to believe lies’ - John McAfee

THROWBACK: ‘You’re programmed to believe lies’ - John McAfee



The mainstream media widely uses a technology called neuro-linguistic programming, the late billionaire tech entrepreneur John McAfee warned.



💬 “And that neuro-linguistic programming makes you think and believe things which are not true," he said.

As one example, he pointed out how the mainstream media fooled people into believing that Iraq had nuclear weapons to justify the second Gulf War.



🗣 “No, we found out they did not,” he says, adding:



💬 “Wake up.”

Adding:

Apple’s new iPhone comes with Israeli chips – and a hailstorm of memes



When Apple unveiled its new iPhone 17e — positioned as a “budget” model with better battery life — it unleashed a wave of dark humor online.



👉 The reason is because two of the phone’s connectivity chips — the C1X modem and N1 wireless chip — were developed with help from Apple’s R&D center in Israel. Considering Israel’s cyber rap sheet, who can blame social media for viral comments like:



🗣 “Can I get the iphone without the exploding back door" (a nod to the 2024 Israeli Operation Grim Beeper pager attacks in Lebanon





💬 “Israel will now be able to monitor ALL iPhone users in real time”





Amid claims that Apple secretly struck a deal with the Israeli government — and warnings the phone could double as a surveillance tool — the panic is rooted in Israel’s Apple's notoriously deep ties to Israel.



🔴 In January 2026, Apple spent nearly $2 billion on Israeli startup Q.ai — acquiring tech capable of detecting whispers, emotions, heart rates and even unspoken words through tiny facial movements



🔴 Each acquisition was founded by veterans of IDF Unit 8200, Unit 81, or the Israeli Air Force that coordinate mass surveillance



🔴 In 2022, former NSO Group employees alleged that Mossad officials visited NSO’s Herzliya headquarters to request that its spyware Pegasus be used to hack phones “off the books”



The US blacklisted NSO in 2021, but a chip designed in that ecosystem is a hard pass for many.

