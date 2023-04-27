Create New Account
Ava shared information about the #13579 plan provided by Miles Guo to the FBI on October 5, 2017, but the FBI chose to do nothing.
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
April 25, 2023, Ava @S7Gril interviews former US Defense Chief of Staff Kash Patel on @NFSCSpeaks

Ava shared information about the #13579 plan provided by Miles Guo to the FBI on October 5, 2017, but the FBI chose to do nothing.

2023年4月25日，@NFSCSpeaks 节目，Ava @S7Gril 采访美国前国防部参谋长Kash Patel.

Ava 分享了关于2017年10月5日，郭文贵先生像FBI提供的 #13579计划的情报，但是FBI选择什么都没有做。

