April 25, 2023, Ava @S7Gril interviews former US Defense Chief of Staff Kash Patel on @NFSCSpeaks
Ava shared information about the #13579 plan provided by Miles Guo to the FBI on October 5, 2017, but the FBI chose to do nothing.
2023年4月25日，@NFSCSpeaks 节目，Ava @S7Gril 采访美国前国防部参谋长Kash Patel.
Ava 分享了关于2017年10月5日，郭文贵先生像FBI提供的 #13579计划的情报，但是FBI选择什么都没有做。
