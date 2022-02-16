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In Windsor, one blockade (demonstrators) has been replaced with another blockade (law enforcement)
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40 views • February 16, 2022
Rebel News.
There was something very noticeable in Windsor after law enforcement made the demonstrators disperse: namely, the city still seemed somewhat paralyzed.
FULL REPORT from David Menzies ► https://rebelne.ws/3GT2Q24
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv1jwx-in-windsor-one-blockade-demonstrators-has-been-replaced-with-another-blocka.html
There was something very noticeable in Windsor after law enforcement made the demonstrators disperse: namely, the city still seemed somewhat paralyzed.
FULL REPORT from David Menzies ► https://rebelne.ws/3GT2Q24
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv1jwx-in-windsor-one-blockade-demonstrators-has-been-replaced-with-another-blocka.html
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