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French Police declare they are no longer participating in the lockdown [06.05.2021]
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150 views • April 06, 2021
France. Lockdowns need to end WORLDWIDE!!!
We don't need to play [Their] game!
We just need to flip the board & walk TF away!
FEAR is how [They] control us!
But, it's only MENTAL fear that's used.
[They] can't strong-arm us.
It's all MENTAL CHESS & [They] are FUCKING LOSING!!!!
Source: ElmerFudd50
https://twitter.com/fudd50
https://twitter.com/fudd50/status/1379196785978134529
https://twitter.com/i/status/1379196785978134529
https://www.tiktok.com/@rjfbowler [Robert Fortier]
https://linktr.ee/rjfbowler
We don't need to play [Their] game!
We just need to flip the board & walk TF away!
FEAR is how [They] control us!
But, it's only MENTAL fear that's used.
[They] can't strong-arm us.
It's all MENTAL CHESS & [They] are FUCKING LOSING!!!!
Source: ElmerFudd50
https://twitter.com/fudd50
https://twitter.com/fudd50/status/1379196785978134529
https://twitter.com/i/status/1379196785978134529
https://www.tiktok.com/@rjfbowler [Robert Fortier]
https://linktr.ee/rjfbowler
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