12 Signs Your Pet is Crying for Help

Is your cat just tired, or does it have a fever? Has your dog been drinking more water than usual? Can that be a sign of something dangerous? If you notice any of the following warning signs, take your pet to the vet urgently!



We love our pets. They are our family. They wake you up in the morning asking you to feed them or take them for a walk. They miss you when you go to work, and they are extremely happy to see you coming back home. We get used to them very much and learn their behaviors quickly. The difference between pets and the rest of the family is that animals can’t complain when they are sick.



TIMESTAMPS

Change of the gum’s color 1:09

Staring at a wall 1:37

Breathing problems 2:10

The coat is altered 2:49

Loss of appetite 3:23

Changes in drinking habits 4:31

Vomiting 5:42

Diarrhea 6:22

Sudden aggression 6:50

Hiding 7:26

Changes in the appearance of the eyes 8:06

Lethargy 8:46



SUMMARY

- Both cats and dogs normally have pink gums. Change of the color may indicate high fever, infection, lack of oxygen, loss of blood and even liver problems.

- If insects are not the case, call the animal by its name. If it doesn’t look at you or respond in any way, it may be an alarming sign. Reasons vary from tumors, stroke and head injuries to convulsions and cognitive dysfunction syndrome.

- If you notice your pet breathing rapidly with its mouth open (especially cats), you should take it to the vet immediately! The poor pet may have heart problems or liquid in the chest.

- When a cat is sick, it doesn’t have the strength to lick itself. So, the fur may lose its fancy shine. If your cat or dog sheds too much fur (so it becomes visible), it may be a sign of skin diseases, lack of vitamins, allergies.

- Your cat’s normal behavior (not that we think it’s good manners) is to jump on the table when you are cooking and try to steal a piece of cheese or something else. Dogs usually make sorrowful eyes when you are having dinner, so it’s hard to resist giving them a chunk of meat.

- Don’t worry if your cat doesn’t drink much if it eats wet cat food. It’s ok for them not to drink any water at all because they get enough of it from food. If your cat eats dry food and drinks very little or no water at all, check your house or apartment for water leakage.

- Dogs aren’t as inventive, so if you notice that your dog doesn’t drink enough, go straight to the vet, too. Normally dogs drink a lot, no matter if they eat wet or dry kind of food.

- If your pet has occasional vomiting, it’s probably nothing serious. Dogs often eat trash when walking (so watch out for that!), cats eat their own hairs when cleaning and vomit hairballs from time to time.

- Any changes in frequency or consistency of stool are alarming. Yes, that’s gross, but come on! That’s your pet after all!

- If you have been loving and kind to your pet, then the reason for such an unfair response may be the pain. Dental issues, arthritis, injuries, infections — these are just a few conditions that may alter a pet’s mood and cause it pain.

- If your pet usually looks for your company and attention and then suddenly starts to hide under the bed or other places, where you can’t get to it, it may be a bad sign.

- Red eyes, excessive secretion are symptoms viruses and bacterial infection. For example, clear secretion from cat’s eyes means the cat has a virus. If the liquid is green or yellow, we’re dealing with an infection.

- Your cat or dog isn’t showing interest in playing with toys? Perhaps, it got tired of them or you. Give it some time to rest. Maybe your friend needs some alone time. However, if it doesn’t go back to normal in 24-48 hours, it might mean that your pet has a fever or even much more severe problems like dehydration (check its water bowl) or even a heart disease.