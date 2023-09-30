JEREMIAH BABE MARKET CRASH UPDATE

JEREMIAH HAS THE PULSE ON THE STOCK MARKET. I HAVE FAITH IN HIS UPDATES AND WOULD ADVISE YOU FOLLOW HIM. HE CONSTANTLY SCANS THE MARKETS TO PROVID THE LATEST INFORMATION ON THE FALL OF AMERICA FINANCIALLY. LIKE MOST PREPER'S I DO NOT PLAY THE STOCK MARKET. ONLY A FOOL WOULD BE IN THE STOCK MARKET THESE DAYS. JUST LIKE IN 1933 THE STOCK MARKET WILL FLIP ONE DAY REAL SOON. MANY ECONOMISTS BELIEVE THIS FLIP WILL HAPPEN BEFORE THE END OF 2023 AS I DO. IF YOU'RE NOT PREPPING RIGHT NOW YOU'RE A FOOL. YOUR NEIGHBORS WHO HAVEN'T PREPPED WILL BECOME YOUR ENEMY AS WILL THE MILLION+ ILLEGALS HERE IN AMERICA NOW. IT'S GOING TO GET REAL UGLY IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE AND YOU NEED TO PREPARE FOR THE CIVIL WAR COMING. WAKEUP!