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In 2015, Bill Gates said the population needed to be reduced by 10 to 15 percent.
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100 views • February 18, 2022
In 2015, Bill Gates said the population needed to be reduced by 10 to 15 percent.
In 2020, he said, 7 billion people must be vaccinated.
Dr. Zelenko: "Why would I take a vaccine for my health which is financed and produced by someone who wants to decrease the world population?"
In 2020, he said, 7 billion people must be vaccinated.
Dr. Zelenko: "Why would I take a vaccine for my health which is financed and produced by someone who wants to decrease the world population?"
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