The 144,000 sealed saints of God follow & obey the Lamb

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, December 21, 2024.





There are approximately 2.5 billion people around the world who claim Jesus Christ as their Savior or claim that Christ is the Son of God and God manifest in the flesh. And then, you have the end time remnant biblical followers of Christ of whom only a few are being sealed by God for that beautiful day of redemption: being sealed with the Holy Spirit of Truth according to Ephesians 4:30 and with the law of God, His holy ten commandments, as per Isaiah 8:16.





According to 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17, the remnant, end time biblical followers of Christ will remain alive at Christ’s return. Who are they who will be alive at Christ’s return? Who are they who shalt not taste of death? Revelation 14:1-5, 12 provide the answer. The passage says:





1 And I looked, and, lo, a Lamb stood on the mount Sion, and with Him an hundred forty and four thousand, having his Father's name written in their foreheads.

2 And I heard a voice from heaven, as the voice of many waters, and as the voice of a great thunder: and I heard the voice of harpers harping with their harps:

3 And they sung as it were a new song before the throne, and before the four beasts, and the elders: and no man could learn that song but the hundred and forty and four thousand, which were redeemed from the earth.

4 These are they which were not defiled with women; for they are virgins. These are they which follow the Lamb whithersoever He goeth. These were redeemed from among men, being the firstfruits unto God and to the Lamb.

5 And in their mouth was found no guile: for they are without fault before the throne of God.

12 Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.





Please commit yourself to Christ daily, get baptized as per Mark 16:16 and let the Holy Spirit of Truth move you and transform you to become a new creature in Christ, fully converted to Christ, faithful and obedient to Him and His divine law of love, repenting of your sins, watching and praying always.





And through His grace and tender mercy, God will grant you eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord and you may just be one of the few 144,000 living, sealed saints who keep the commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus and who will meet Christ in the clouds of heaven upon His glorious return.





And they that do, they shall see the holy face of God; and His name shall be in their foreheads because these are they which follow the Lamb withersoever He goeth.





