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Citizens Arrests and our Constitutional Sheriffs...Arrest traitors and criminals complicit with election fraud and COVID Copnspiracy
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1530 views • January 18, 2021
We need to not drop this election fraud. We need to bring awareness to the Global Media Cabal Sheeple. We need to identify all criminals including those at polling stations....The poll supervisors are guilty of felony crimes. We have evidence to start convicting people. We need to start mass court cases since the supreme corruption traitors refuse us the rule of law and election transparency
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