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Health - Deadly Candy - Palm Oil and GMO Examples
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1106 views • October 20, 2021
Health - Deadly Candy - Palm Oil and GMO Examples from labels
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Halloween has been turned into a mass Human Sacrifice
Commercial Holiday where people Buy, Eat and Die by their own Ignorant choices (poison consumption)
13 of 18 items picked at random had Palm Oil or Palm Kernel Oil in them
Also now in many Chips, Crackers, processed foods.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Halloween has been turned into a mass Human Sacrifice
Commercial Holiday where people Buy, Eat and Die by their own Ignorant choices (poison consumption)
13 of 18 items picked at random had Palm Oil or Palm Kernel Oil in them
Also now in many Chips, Crackers, processed foods.
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