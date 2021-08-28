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The FDA Approved 'Vaccine' Will Be Mandatory to Everyone if You Don't Fight Back [26.08.2021]
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30 views • August 28, 2021
The FDA has now fully approved the Pfizer Vaccine and that means it will be coming to your arm if you don't fight back.
Too many people are sitting back and saying ...."It Won't Go That Far" ...... Yah, ...well, Breaking News ....It has Gone that Far.
They're rushing to kill all the kids before you can stop them.
WAKE UP or be SLAUGHTERED!
Source:
Wilparanormal Published August 26, 2021 272 Views
https://rumble.com/vlozs8-the-now-fda-approved-vaccine-will-be-mandatory-to-everyone-if-you-dont-figh.html
Too many people are sitting back and saying ...."It Won't Go That Far" ...... Yah, ...well, Breaking News ....It has Gone that Far.
They're rushing to kill all the kids before you can stop them.
WAKE UP or be SLAUGHTERED!
Source:
Wilparanormal Published August 26, 2021 272 Views
https://rumble.com/vlozs8-the-now-fda-approved-vaccine-will-be-mandatory-to-everyone-if-you-dont-figh.html
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