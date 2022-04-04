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Latest Pfizer VAX DATA DUMP Shows Natural Immunity WORKS - Now It's Official - Won't See This On Mainstream News
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152 views • April 04, 2022
Kim Iversen from The Hill - Rising: Latest Pfizer VAX DATA DUMP Shows Natural Immunity WORKS. ADE, Fertility Unknown - Newly released documents related to Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine research confirms what we've known for months.
*More than 559 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been given in the United States between December 14, 2020, through March 28, 2022.*
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Thank you for your interest in Dyann Bridges's work and the V&V Chronicles
Contact Dyann at: [email protected]
Dyann Bridges is a publisher and coach for men
CHECK OUT DYANN'S UNIQUE RELATING ADVICE
http://relatersmanual.com
V&V Chronicles – Celebrating vamps, varlets & vintage fiction
https://vandvchronicles.wordpress.com/
Sensual Blog For MEN.... https://thebodyhouse.biz/
*More than 559 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been given in the United States between December 14, 2020, through March 28, 2022.*
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in Dyann Bridges's work and the V&V Chronicles
Contact Dyann at: [email protected]
Dyann Bridges is a publisher and coach for men
CHECK OUT DYANN'S UNIQUE RELATING ADVICE
http://relatersmanual.com
V&V Chronicles – Celebrating vamps, varlets & vintage fiction
https://vandvchronicles.wordpress.com/
Sensual Blog For MEN.... https://thebodyhouse.biz/
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