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Убивает не вирус, а навязанное убийственное "лечение" от COVID19. "Cure" that kills
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70 views • November 19, 2020
Итальянские врачи обнародовали факты о том, что убивает не COVID19, а неверное навязанное массовое убийственное "лечение", которое может быть квалифицированно как массовое убийство.
Italian medical specialists discover facts that not the COVID19 kills, but inconsistent "cure", that may be qualified as mass murdering.
Italian medical specialists discover facts that not the COVID19 kills, but inconsistent "cure", that may be qualified as mass murdering.
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