DeSantis mRNA Mandates, Lance Schuttler, Ascent Nutrition, Happy Nutrition Month, Big Chem’s Legal Shield, Makary vs Censorship - The RSB Show 3-7-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: DeSantis vs. mRNA Mandates, Lance Schuttler, Ascent Nutrition, Happy Nutrition Month, Big Chem’s Legal Shield, Makary Fights Censorship, Pregnancy Minerals & BP, CDC’s Pandemic Fear Agenda, Bird Flu & Measles Hype, Organic Action Plan, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/desantis-vs-mrna-mandates-lance-schuttler-ascent-nutrition-happy-nutrition-month-big-chems-legal-shield-makary-fights-censorship-pregnancy-minerals-bp-cdcs-pandemic-fear-ag/