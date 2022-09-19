Create New Account
Can You Use Iodine Topically Instead Of Taking It Internally?
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 2 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC
How to Perform the Iodine Patch Test - https://bit.ly/3RyitSM


USA & UK Suppliers For Dr. Brownsteins Iodine Book:

(USA) Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can't Live Without It - https://amzn.to/2QYZBNk

(UK) Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can't Live Without It - https://amzn.to/2PFtMc9


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Can You Use Iodine Topically Instead Of Taking It Internally?


A question people keep asking me is can you use Lugols Iodine topically as the route of administering this essential mineral?


So I have created this video to answer this question fully, I also compare the topical application of Iodine vs drinking it in water and much more on this specific subject that people keep questioning me about.


