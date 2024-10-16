Part 7: JL Billet VPR Titanium Muzzle Brake - The Ambidextral Gunfighter AR15

AmbGun's Ambi AR page

JL Billet

I really was not seeking a brake for the Ambi AR project, just something to protect the crown if I jam the muzzle in the dirt. I really liked the tiny, lightweight, Tactical Advantage FTS micro hybrid brake. Sadly, it appears they are no longer in business.





So I went looking for a replacement…found the JL Billet VPR (variable port recoil reduction) brake. The titanium version of the VPR is 37 grams lighter than their steel version. And despite being longer and having all of those ports at 49 grams it is still lighter than a standard 60 gram steel bird cage flash hider.





60 grams in your hand don't feel like much, but Try holding out a cleaning rod, then add a 2 ounce flash hider to the end of the rod. The leverage makes the added weight immediately noticeable.





Besides perfect ambi mirroring of the controls, the goal of the Ambi AR project is to create a rifle that makes ambi transitions as balanced as a bullpup rifle.





JL Billet brake, Faxon Gunner Barrel, Samson gas block, and a short Breek Arms handguard all play a role in this effort.





Like all brakes, the VPR won’t win you friends on the firing line with its redirected muzzle blast, but when looking at MantisX scores, I averaged a 99.15 with the brake and 98.23 without.





It is an absolutely beautiful piece of 5 axis CNC machining. I’d love to see JL Billet create their own version of the tiny FTS Micro Hybrid brake. I usually think of a muzzle device as an extension protecting the barrel crown. The JL Billette titanium brake is so gorgeous, maybe the rifle is there to protect it.