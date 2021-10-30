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EXPOSING VACCINE PASSPORTS - LINKS TO WEF & CHINA EVERY HUMAN CHIPPED AND CENTRALLY CONTROLLED.
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51 views • October 30, 2021
EXPOSING VACCINE PASSPORTS - LINKS TO WEF & CHINA EVERY HUMAN CHIPPED AND CENTRALLY CONTROLLED.
https://rumble.com/vogig7-exposing-vaccine-passports-links-to-wef-and-china-every-human-chipped-and-c.html
Original Source:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8QTXbp0mDC5X/
Important message to Jabbed and the UnJabbed, They want to see a passport which shows it is nothing to do with your health or whether you are going to protect your NHS it is only to do with seeing if you have complied to a Jab which could be the first Jab in an infinite series. NOTHING TO DO WITH YOUR HEALTH AND WELL BEING
FABULOUS exposition of the agenda to digitally link every human being to a central control system. Amy Bohn, Co-founder of PERK (perk-group.com), exposes ties to China and the World Economic Forum, in California’s ‘Vaccine Passport infrastructure.
https://thehighwire.com/videos/exposing-vaccine-passports/
https://rumble.com/vogig7-exposing-vaccine-passports-links-to-wef-and-china-every-human-chipped-and-c.html
Original Source:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8QTXbp0mDC5X/
Important message to Jabbed and the UnJabbed, They want to see a passport which shows it is nothing to do with your health or whether you are going to protect your NHS it is only to do with seeing if you have complied to a Jab which could be the first Jab in an infinite series. NOTHING TO DO WITH YOUR HEALTH AND WELL BEING
FABULOUS exposition of the agenda to digitally link every human being to a central control system. Amy Bohn, Co-founder of PERK (perk-group.com), exposes ties to China and the World Economic Forum, in California’s ‘Vaccine Passport infrastructure.
https://thehighwire.com/videos/exposing-vaccine-passports/
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