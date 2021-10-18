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On TotalBiscuit VS Anita Sarkeesian -- Dumping With Scrump #4
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0 view • October 18, 2021
So, not long after my "Why Do YouTubers Become Assholes" video, discussing just WTF went wrong with TotalBiscuit, considering his absolute meltdown over the whole "are traps gay" thing that happened at CoxCon... TotalBiscuit actually does something I can agree with again. This time, he gives Laura Kate Dale an interview (the same trans woman that complained about "are traps gay" in the first place) over at her new gig at Kotaku UK. Everything seems pretty good, until Anita Sarkeesian decides to shit on Laura for releasing an interview with TotalBiscuit, a pro-#gamergate figure, on the anniversary of the release of The Zoe Post, the event that kicked #gamergate off in the first place. And then, well... everything goes fucking insane!
This will be an irregularly uploaded show, based entirely on what's currently happening plus Scrumpmonkey's availability. And for those of you who are Patreon donators, due to the relative ease of creating this video, no, Dumping With Scrump will not incur a charge. Enjoy all the same :3
Contact Scrumpmonkey: https://twitter.com/spicyscrump
This will be an irregularly uploaded show, based entirely on what's currently happening plus Scrumpmonkey's availability. And for those of you who are Patreon donators, due to the relative ease of creating this video, no, Dumping With Scrump will not incur a charge. Enjoy all the same :3
Contact Scrumpmonkey: https://twitter.com/spicyscrump
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