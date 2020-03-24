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Moth Queen - Mushroom Forest and Hide-and-Seek
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2 views • March 24, 2020
Composed and recorded by Moth Queen 2020. © All rights reserved.
It's misty and warm in Mushroom forest near the house so Dëzmyra and Lomyly decide to play hide-and-seek near the giant mushroom valley. Dëzmyra's love for Lomyly begins to grow. She feels a happiness she has never felt before when around her.
Purchase my music in FLAC format:
Bandcamp: https://mothqueen.bandcamp.com/
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mothqueen/
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/moth-queen
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/mothqueen
Support: https://www.patreon.com/mothqueen
It's misty and warm in Mushroom forest near the house so Dëzmyra and Lomyly decide to play hide-and-seek near the giant mushroom valley. Dëzmyra's love for Lomyly begins to grow. She feels a happiness she has never felt before when around her.
Purchase my music in FLAC format:
Bandcamp: https://mothqueen.bandcamp.com/
Bitchute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mothqueen/
Sound Cloud: https://soundcloud.com/moth-queen
Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/mothqueen
Support: https://www.patreon.com/mothqueen
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