03-12-26 Homeless To Independence Inc. Happenings

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03-13-26 Homeless To Independence Inc. Happenings!
1. Enjoy bigger fuel savings with the Pay with GasBuddy+™ card. Use code EKZAKST for an extra 10¢/gal savings on your first fill-up. Sign up in minutes! https://gb.onelink.me/2n60?pid=referral&af_dp=gasbuddy%3A%2F%2Fwallet%3FreferralCode%3DEKZAKST&af_web_dp=https%3A%2F%2Fpay.gasbuddy.com%2F&referralCode=EKZAKST
2. 3rd Annual Lucky Leprechaun Does the Bunny Hop - 28 Awesome Raffles and a 50/50, which at this moment the winner would win $420 - 2pm cutoff to purchase tickets for the 50/50. Event location below.
3. Our Jewelry Collection Fundraiser Drop Box is here!!! This fundraiser ends on Saturday, March 28th, 2026 - bring in your donated costume, fine jewelry, estate, broken jewelry and drop it in the safe secure drop box at our shop - T-24 Tax Receipt available upon request. Location below.
4. Travel-Size Donation Drive!! We are joining with local Scout Troop 79 and collecting all travel size goods - the Scouts will be making individual bags that will be given out locally to the homeless communities and beyond if needed. Location below.
HAPPENING HERE:
Homeless To Independence Inc.'s "One of a Kind Shop" #258, next to Exit #11, in the...
Quakertown Farmers Market201 Station Rd.Quakertown, PA 18951
Donation accepted during regular market hours of:
Friday and Saturdays from 9am to 9pm and;Sunday from 10am to 5pm.
VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/OVRvoKvTChA
We can arrange donations pickups also - just email me at: [email protected]
Please see the flyers below also!
Thank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc and the people we serve!