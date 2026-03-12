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03-12-26 Homeless To Independence Inc. Happenings
Homeless To Independence Inc.
Homeless To Independence Inc.
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03-13-26 Homeless To Independence Inc. Happenings!

1.  Enjoy bigger fuel savings with the Pay with GasBuddy+™ card. Use code EKZAKST for an extra 10¢/gal savings on your first fill-up. Sign up in minutes! https://gb.onelink.me/2n60?pid=referral&af_dp=gasbuddy%3A%2F%2Fwallet%3FreferralCode%3DEKZAKST&af_web_dp=https%3A%2F%2Fpay.gasbuddy.com%2F&referralCode=EKZAKST

2.  3rd Annual Lucky Leprechaun Does the Bunny Hop - 28 Awesome Raffles and a 50/50, which at this moment the winner would win $420 - 2pm cutoff to purchase tickets for the 50/50. Event location below.

3.  Our Jewelry Collection Fundraiser Drop Box is here!!! This fundraiser ends on Saturday, March 28th, 2026 - bring in your donated costume, fine jewelry, estate, broken jewelry and drop it in the safe secure drop box at our shop - T-24 Tax Receipt available upon request.  Location below.

4.  Travel-Size Donation Drive!!  We are joining with local Scout Troop 79 and collecting all travel size goods - the Scouts will be making individual bags that will be given out locally to the homeless communities and beyond if needed.  Location below.

HAPPENING HERE:

Homeless To Independence Inc.'s "One of a Kind Shop" #258, next to Exit #11, in the...

Quakertown Farmers Market201 Station Rd.Quakertown, PA 18951

Donation accepted during regular market hours of:

Friday and Saturdays from 9am to 9pm and;Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

VIDEO LINK:  https://youtu.be/OVRvoKvTChA

We can arrange donations pickups also - just email me at:  [email protected]

Please see the flyers below also!

Thank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc and the people we serve!

Keywords
homelesssavingsoutreach
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy