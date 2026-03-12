03-12-26 Homeless To Independence Inc. Happenings

03-13-26 Homeless To Independence Inc. Happenings!

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2. 3rd Annual Lucky Leprechaun Does the Bunny Hop - 28 Awesome Raffles and a 50/50, which at this moment the winner would win $420 - 2pm cutoff to purchase tickets for the 50/50. Event location below.

3. Our Jewelry Collection Fundraiser Drop Box is here!!! This fundraiser ends on Saturday, March 28th, 2026 - bring in your donated costume, fine jewelry, estate, broken jewelry and drop it in the safe secure drop box at our shop - T-24 Tax Receipt available upon request. Location below.

4. Travel-Size Donation Drive!! We are joining with local Scout Troop 79 and collecting all travel size goods - the Scouts will be making individual bags that will be given out locally to the homeless communities and beyond if needed. Location below.

HAPPENING HERE:

Homeless To Independence Inc.'s "One of a Kind Shop" #258, next to Exit #11, in the...

Quakertown Farmers Market201 Station Rd.Quakertown, PA 18951

Donation accepted during regular market hours of:

Friday and Saturdays from 9am to 9pm and;Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/OVRvoKvTChA

We can arrange donations pickups also - just email me at: [email protected]

Please see the flyers below also!

Thank you for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc and the people we serve!