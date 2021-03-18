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Covid Vaccines: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Describes the Many Mechanisms of Injury -- “This Is a Very Well-Designed Killing Machine”
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438 views • March 18, 2021
Covid Vaccines: Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Describes the Many Mechanisms of Injury -- “This Is a Very Well Designed Killing Machine”
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Reinette Senum's Chew On This on BitChute
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
Reinette Senum's Chew On This BitChute and YouTube channel (limited videos on YouTube due to censorship).
Original title: THE TOP 10 WAYS THE SHOT WILL AFFECT YOU, REINETTE SENUM INTERVIEWS DR SHERRI TENPENNY
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Reinette Senum's Chew On This on BitChute
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
Reinette Senum's Chew On This BitChute and YouTube channel (limited videos on YouTube due to censorship).
Original title: THE TOP 10 WAYS THE SHOT WILL AFFECT YOU, REINETTE SENUM INTERVIEWS DR SHERRI TENPENNY
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