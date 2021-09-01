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The O'Connell Report: Robert David Steele Murdered By Deep State Martian Child Kidnapping Ring?
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1082 views • September 01, 2021
The O'Connell Report: Robert David Steele Murdered By Deep State Martian Child Kidnapping Ring? (Episode 70)
Brendon O'Connell: https://www.talpiot.tech
Re: First Published August 31, 2021
We take a deep dive into RDS and his Martian assassins at work in one of Florida's finest hospitals...
No, lets expose this joke fraud for what he is and was, a CIA/Deep State fraud of the highest order. A top level Psychological Warfare operator out of the Marine Corp and NATO - well known to General Jim Jones, Roger Stone, and Dynology - Shadowgate. A man who took a dump in the extremely important issue of child sex trafficking with his "kids kidnapped and taken to Mars" comment on alex Jones in mid 2017 - faithfully kept here on the video for you.
To see the joke fawning r.i.p accolades of this insult to the common man's intelligence, makes me quite ill. Watch Rats in the Ranks and you will understand.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Brendon O'Connell: https://www.talpiot.tech
Re: First Published August 31, 2021
We take a deep dive into RDS and his Martian assassins at work in one of Florida's finest hospitals...
No, lets expose this joke fraud for what he is and was, a CIA/Deep State fraud of the highest order. A top level Psychological Warfare operator out of the Marine Corp and NATO - well known to General Jim Jones, Roger Stone, and Dynology - Shadowgate. A man who took a dump in the extremely important issue of child sex trafficking with his "kids kidnapped and taken to Mars" comment on alex Jones in mid 2017 - faithfully kept here on the video for you.
To see the joke fawning r.i.p accolades of this insult to the common man's intelligence, makes me quite ill. Watch Rats in the Ranks and you will understand.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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