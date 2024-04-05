Israel Gaza War Living Inside A Gaza Displacement Tent Tour
رنا محمد
rana.mohamad
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=29cz8wmE2bY&t
جولة داخل الخيمة وكيف عايشين فيها
A tour inside the tent and how they live in it
