A Look At The Spirit Of The Antichrist-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-AUGUST 20 2023

We recently finished our 4-part series on the various parts of the kingdom of Antichrist, up to and including his mark, his, name, his number and his image. But there is another part of the Antichrist that is rarely discussed, and that is his spirit. Antichrist is a counterfeit of the actual Messiah, so it would only make sense that he would have a counterfeit spirit as well. He sure does. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, the Antichrist won't arrive until after the Lord removes the Church in an event known as the Pretribulation Rapture, but guess what? The spirit of Antichrist is here right now, and tonight we will prove it to you. Do you think it's an accident or coincidence you see seemingly endless videos of spontaneous fights filmed at schools, fast food restaurants, and malls? Think it's an accident or coincidence you see massive crowds overturning police cars and brazenly looting stores in broad daylight? We told you back in 2020 that the spirit of Antichrist was rising, and in 2023 it's just about everywhere. All this and more in Part 5 of The Mark of the Beast.

