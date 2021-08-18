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You Are Not In Darkness - 1 Thessalonians 5:1-11
Decoding the Deception
Decoding the Deception
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21 views • August 18, 2021
As Paul winds down his letter, he continues the theme of the Last Days. His discussion of "times and seasons" reminds us of Jesus talking about the lesson from the fig tree. The main thing? We must remain vigilant and alert.

OUR WEBSITE IS GOING LIVE! Check it out at: www.decodingthedeception.com

We discuss this as well as…

• What did "Peace and Security" signify to the Thessalonians?
• How can we possibly be surprised and the end of the age?
• How do we "belong to the day" and what are the practical implications of that reality?
• How should I process the negative thoughts satan parades before me. (I did not capitalize his name for a reason!)
• The armor of faith
• It isn't always about me! When I begin to think that way, even a little, I walk away from Jesus.
• Life is hard. We need to encourage one another.

Our website is going live!! Check us out at www.decodingthedeception.com

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Join us as we go verse by verse through 1 Thessalonians!

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Keywords
persecutionsecond comingend of the worldfaithfulnesschristian perspectivejesus returnresurrection of the deadafflictionwitness of faith
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