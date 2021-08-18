You Are Not In Darkness - 1 Thessalonians 5:1-11

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OUR WEBSITE IS GOING LIVE! Check it out at: www.decodingthedeception.com
We discuss this as well as…
• What did "Peace and Security" signify to the Thessalonians?
• How can we possibly be surprised and the end of the age?
• How do we "belong to the day" and what are the practical implications of that reality?
• How should I process the negative thoughts satan parades before me. (I did not capitalize his name for a reason!)
• The armor of faith
• It isn't always about me! When I begin to think that way, even a little, I walk away from Jesus.
• Life is hard. We need to encourage one another.
Our website is going live!! Check us out at www.decodingthedeception.com
FREE Logos Bible Software
https://www.logos.com/basic
Join us as we go verse by verse through 1 Thessalonians!
Our 1 Thessalonians Playlist can be found at:
https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/C3OpoDyb6tem/
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