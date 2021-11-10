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DR. JOEL WALLSKOG, A SURGEON FROM WISCONSIN, HAS BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH TRANSVERSE MYELITIS
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353 views • November 10, 2021
Dr. Joel Wallskog, an orthopedic surgeon from Wisconsin, reveals he's been diagnosed with transverse myelitis (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transverse_myelitis). The symptoms started occurring one week after he received the Moderna vaccine.
This has made it unsafe for him to continue to practice as a surgeon:
"My career of 19 years, that I took almost 14 years to train for, is likely over"
This has made it unsafe for him to continue to practice as a surgeon:
"My career of 19 years, that I took almost 14 years to train for, is likely over"
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