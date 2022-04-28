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04/26/2022 Representatives of more than 40 countries gather at Ramstein Air Base in Germany to support Ukraine. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin：Ukraine has done a magnificent job defending its sovereignty against Russia’s unprovoked invasion. Putin never imagined that the world would rally behind Ukraine so swiftly and surely.