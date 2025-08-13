BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Infilling & 15 min Cities - Gerrymandering - Trump Takes DC
Right Edition
Right Edition
1 day ago

Most Canadians Oblivious to the “15-Minute City” Concept


More than three-in-five Canadians like what they have learned about the urban planning concept.


Vancouver, BC [March 31, 2023] – Only a third of Canadians are aware of the “15-minute city” concept that has been implemented in some municipalities around the world, a new Research Co. poll has found.


In the online survey of a representative national sample, 33% of Canadians had heard about the “15-minute city”, while 57% had not and 9% were not sure.


https://researchco.ca/2023/03/31/15-minute-city-canada/



15-Minute Cities Will Enslave the People


“Make no mistake, it’s not about your convenience, and it’s not about saving the planet. It will be a complete impoverishment and enslavement of all the people,” German MEP Christine Anderson said regarding the push for 15-minute cities. She’s right. The 15-minute city is marketed as a futuristic town where everyone will live within 15 minutes of essential services. They are marketing these cities as affordable, convenient, and virtuous as they combat climate change.


https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/wef/15-minute-cities-will-enslave-the-people/



How Democrat gerrymandering has made it nearly impossible for Republicans to make even bigger gains in the House


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/how-democrat-gerrymandering-has-made-it-nearly-impossible-for-republicans-to-make-even-bigger-gains-in-the-house/ar-AA1uc6pN



Texas unveils state maps that could give Republicans 5 more US House seats


Republicans could secure five more House seats in Texas after the state unveiled its proposed map for the 2026 midterm elections, following through with demands from President Donald Trump to find some cushion room protecting the party’s slim majority.


https://www.deseret.com/politics/2025/07/30/texas-unveils-new-maps/



President Trump Activates DC National Guard to Fight Crime: Democrats Angry, Criminals Scared, and Citizens Safer


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/08/president-trump-activates-dc-national-guard-fight-crime/



ABC News Anchor Blows Up Corporate Media’s Outrageous Narrative on DC Crime as She Reveals Her and Her Co-Worker’s Harrowing Experiences


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/08/surprise-abc-news-anchor-blows-up-corporate-medias/



DC Police Union Head Defies Dems with Full-Throated Support for Trump’s Guard Deployment to Clean up Capital


https://www.westernjournal.com/watch-dc-police-union-head-defies-dems-full-throated-support-trumps-guard-deployment-clean-capital/

