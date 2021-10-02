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WTF! Biden Keeps Invoking 666 Mark Of Best Number
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3429 views • October 02, 2021
During the election it was notieced that if you divide 2020 by 666, you get 3.0330, and if you wanted to donate to Joe Biden, you had to text 30330. Now Biden says "It Could Be “Six Minutes, Six Days, Or Six Weeks – We’re Going To Get It Done" after his Build Back Better scheme went down in flames. What's with this guy and the Mark of the Beast number 666???
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