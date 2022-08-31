Rita Panahi: A Trip Down Memory Lane to when There Was ‘Fear of an Imminent Ice Age’

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Back in 1978 there was “fear of an imminent ice age” and hysterical governments weren’t declaring climate emergencies because of “catastrophic global warming,” according to Sky News host Rita Panahi.



She pointed to a news report from 1978 in which a reporter said climatologists predicted that “in a lifetime we might be living in the next ice age”.



“Frightening stuff there, I never even knew that I survived global cooling, well done me,” Ms Panahi said.



“Since we’re taking this trip down memory lane, remember back in the 1980s when we’d think of the year 2000 and beyond and wonder what life would be like?



“We imagined flying cars, cures for cancer and other giant leaps for mankind but instead we have men giving birth and chestfeeding.”