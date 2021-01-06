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JEWISH POWER & MONEY DECIDED GEORGIA'S ELECTIONS. STOP BLAMING CHINA & IRAN FOR WHAT JEWS DO
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32 views • January 06, 2021
Jewish Super-Capitalists poured record money into Georgia Elections to get Democrats elected. This is a fact. Jewish Money from Hollywood, Wall Street, Law Firms, and Big Tech made the difference in the elections. Jewish operatives also control and blackmail GOP cuck-politicians who really work for the Deep State. Furthermore, Jews control 95% of mass media. Jews also control the official religion of America, which today is the mindless idolatry of Jews, blacks, and homosexuals. Jews did all this, but what are conservatives saying? They are whining about China, China, China, and Iran, Iran, Iran. Are conservatives really this ignorant or stupid? Or are they just too cowardly to speak the truth? When Jewish capitalists attack Conservative America but conservatives blame communist China and Islamic Iran, it is all so laughable and hopeless. If you want to make a real difference, speak the truth and stop acting like a retard who repeats Fox News talking points.
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